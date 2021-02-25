HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Tax filing season is underway.
This year may be a bit different for some, as there are new sections like the Cares Act and stimulus checks due to the pandemic.
However, there are trained professionals who can help low-income families file their taxes for free.
The Community Renewal Team, also known as CRT, is offering free tax prep help through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Grant Program.
The program helps hundreds of Hartford and Middlesex county families each year.
“You’re going to get your taxes done properly, correctly, by a trained professional or trained volunteer. Someone who knows what they’re doing, someone who has been trained by the IRS,” said Jason Black, communications director for the Community Renewal Team.
Those who utilize the service will visit a CRT location in Hartford or Middletown. When they arrive, there will be intake forms, in both English and Spanish, which can be filled out at home. Once it is filled out, you can drop it in the mailbox.
“One of our tax prep professionals is then going to go through your paperwork, get everything all set up for you and then they’re going to make an appointment for you to come in,” Black explained.
You’ll then review the paperwork and make sure everything is correct, sign it, and it will be submitted electronically.
“Most of these families get overwhelmed. They get all of their tax documents in and they’re like I don’t know how to do it, I’m afraid,” said Mary Beth Carey, a CRT volunteer who is helping prepare taxes for low-income families.
The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Grant Program is primarily for those who earn less than $57,000 per year.
The service is free, and it can make a critical difference for families in need.
April 2, 2021 is the cut-off date to submit paperwork for CRT, and the filing deadline is April 15.
The locations to pick up the paperwork are the CRT offices at 330 Market St., Hartford, and 44 Hamlin St., Middletown.
For more information, click here.
