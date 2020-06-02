HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut healthcare workers are taking a major step toward protecting the state's most vulnerable people.
Gov. Ned Lamont is now requiring that all nursing home employees get tested for COVID-19.
Lamont issued the executive order Monday night.
Tuesday morning, Channel 3 was outside the First Church of Living God on Whitney Street in Hartford, one of the places in the state where testing for the virus has become easier.
It is offering free COVID-19 testing between 9 a.m. and 4 pm. More sites like it pop up every week.
Lamont said it’s even more crucial to take the tests inside Connecticut nursing homes.
Kisha Sanchez, who works at a local nursing home, got tested Tuesday morning.
"I think it's a couple seconds, get registered, go get tested, and you're on the go," Sanchez said.
Nursing homes in the state and around the country have been ravaged by the coronavirus. However, hope is on the horizon.
An increase in the availability of test kits has allowed the governor to issue the new executive order requiring all Connecticut nursing home employees to get tested for COVID-19.
Lamont said he hopes every worker gets tested by the end of this month.
In Hartford, the Charter Oak Health Center and Trinity Health are holding mobile testing sites three times every week.
"We are now urging the people in our communities to make sure that they are tested," said TJ Clarke, of Charter Oak Health Center.
The free testing program will continue for at least the next six weeks.
For testing locations, click here.
The executive order comes at a time when all Connecticut residents have increased access to testing. Cities like New Haven and Hartford are offering new test sites every week where even folks without COVID-19 symptoms can find out if they have the virus.
Lamont said the executive order shows real progress is being made in the fight against the spread of the virus.
"We've now got the testing kits in every single nursing home taken care of, all the patients who are there and we're doing the executive order [Monday] evening that every single nurse and staff at nursing homes will be tested now and they'll be tested on a regular basis going forward," Lamont said.
Tuesday’s free testing site in Hartford is open to everyone regardless of where you live and will be staffed by St. Francis hospital workers.
