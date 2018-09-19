NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - New Britain students can get extra help with their school work thanks to free individual tutoring!
There is absolutely no catch.
Every single middle and high school student is eligible for completely free individual tutoring at the New Britain Public Library.
Earlier tonight, tutor Cierra Ortiz helped Sidney with her math homework.
This is a very common site throughout the week here in the library.
Tutors are here from 4 to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.
You can sign up for free half-an-hour sessions in all kinds of subjects including English, Spanish, math, science, and even SAT prep.
Some of the tutors are teachers and others like Ortiz are education majors.
It’s all paid for with a federal grant from the American Savings Foundation, and Ortiz and librarian Pat Wilson say they have seen the program make a real difference!
“There’s kids that have problems and you shouldn’t have to struggle in school. If there’s other people that can help you people get so discouraged from learning more when they can easily get some extra help to improve and achieve in life,” said Ortiz.
“Kids in New Britain need tutoring help we’ve had some great tutors now and we’ve had some great tutors in the past and they help the kids immensely,” said Watson.
Ortiz is definitely one of those great tutors and she said some of her students have gone from failing grades to A’s and B’s.
You can sign up at the library and walk-ins are welcome based on availability.
