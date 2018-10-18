HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A freeze warning has been issued for several counties through Friday morning.
After a chilly morning on Thursday, the freeze warning was extended for Hartford, Tolland Windham, and parts of the shoreline counties through Friday morning.
While Thursday will be sunny, it'll be quite chilly with temperatures only in the 40s, which is 20 degrees colder than normal.
"While the calendar on Thursday will say Oct. 18 [when the] average high is 62, it will feel more like Dec. 1 [when the] average high is 45," Meteorologist Scot Haney said.
The gusty wind on Thursday will make it feel even colder outside, as wind chills keep temperatures even colder.
The coldest air of the season so far is forecasted to come Thursday night into Friday morning.
"This is when the growing season will likely come to an end for much of inland Connecticut," Haney said. "With a clear sky and diminishing wind, lows will go into the upper 20s and lower 30s inland, and into the mid-30s along the coastline."
However, temps will bounce back into the mid-and-upper 50s later in the day on Friday.
As the air turns milder on Friday night, clouds will be on the increase.
"While not a washout, isolated to scattered showers will be possible over the first half of the weekend," Haney said. "Expect temperatures Saturday to start out near 40 and then warm to near 60."
The mildness will be short-lived, thanks to another cold front.
Sunday will be dry, but with highs in the 50s.
