HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A freeze warning and a frost advisory are in place for several counties through Friday morning.
After a chilly start to Thursday, the freeze warning was extended for Hartford, Tolland Windham, and parts of the shoreline counties through Friday morning.
The frost advisory is for southern Middlesex, southern New Haven and southern New London counties.
"[Thursday] is feeling more like Dec. 1," said meteorologist Mark Dixon. "[Thursday night], as the wind diminishes temps drop to near/below freezing (especially inland), a frost advisory and a freeze warning are in effect as the growing season will likely come to an end."
The gusty wind on Thursday will make it feel even colder outside, as wind chills keep temperatures even colder.
The coldest air of the season so far is forecasted to come Thursday night into Friday morning.
"Friday, temps rebound nicely to between 55 and 60 during the afternoon," Dixon said.
As the air turns milder on Friday night, clouds will be on the increase.
"Saturday [will be] mostly cloudy with a chance for showers, not a washout, [and] mild near 60 [degrees]," Dixon said. "Sunday [will be] dry/brighter, but cooler/breezy [and] near 50 for highs."
The mildness will be short-lived, thanks to another cold front.
"Next week, a continuation of below average temps [but] storm-free, as of now," Dixon said.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather alerts on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.