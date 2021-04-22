HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Thursday felt more like March 22 than April 22.
A freeze warning was in effect for northern Fairfield, northern New Haven, northern Middlesex and northern New London counties on Thursday morning.
Portions of Hartford, Tolland and Windham counties were also included at one point.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said late-April sunshine will battle cold air.
"Highs will only be near 50 degrees," Haney said. "In many parts of the state, temperatures won’t rise out the 40s."
Some parts of the state saw a little bit of snow early in the morning.
In addition to the chilly temperatures, a northwest wind will gust to 40 mph or higher.
The skies, however, will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine.
"The sky will become mainly clear [Thursday night]," Haney said. "It is going to be a breezy, chilly night with lows mostly in the 30s."
The unseasonably chilly weather won't last long.
Temperatures on Friday are expected to rebound into the upper-50s and low-60s by the afternoon.
"A strong westerly breeze will gust to 30 mph or higher," Haney said. "Otherwise, it’ll be a pleasant day with partly to mostly sunny skies."
Saturday looks great for outdoor activities. Highs should rise close to 70 degrees.
Sunday, however, looks cooler and rainy.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
