HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A freeze warning has been issued for several counties in advance of a cold front for early Thursday morning.
The freeze warning was issued for Tolland and Windham counties from 3 a.m. until 9 a.m. on Thursday. New Haven, New London, Fairfield, and Middlesex counties have the warning from 4 a.m. until 9 a.m. on Thursday.
A couple of snowflakes may even be spotted by Wednesday afternoon in extreme northwestern Connecticut.
Wednesday will also have window of windiness where gusts could reach up to 45 mph.
"Bottom-line: It's going to get cold [Wednesday night]," Meteorologist Mark Dixon said. "Additionally, the wind will make it feel even colder - more like the 20s in many spots early Thursday morning!"
High temperatures will only top out in the upper 40s.
"While the calendar on Thursday will say Oct. 18 [when the] average high is 62, it will feel more like Dec. 1 [when the] average high is 45," Meteorologist Scot Haney said.
The coldest air of the season so far is forecasted to come Thursday night into Friday morning.
"This is when the growing season will likely come to an end for much of inland Connecticut," Haney said. "With a clear sky and diminishing wind, lows will go into the upper 20s and lower 30s inland, and into the mid-30s along the coastline."
However, temps will bounce back into the mid-and-upper 50s later in the day on Friday.
As the air turns milder on Friday night, clouds will be on the increase.
"While not a washout, isolated to scattered showers will be possible over the first half of the weekend," Haney said. "Expect temperatures Saturday to start out near 40 and then warm to near 60."
The mildness will be short-lived, thanks to another cold front.
Sunday will be dry, but with highs in the 50s.
