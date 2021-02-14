COLCHESTER (WFSB) - Held annually for the last 12 years, Freezin for a Reason is raising money for the Colchester Fuel Bank.
The last couple of nights, three men have been camping out on the Colchester town green raising money for the fuel bank.
"This is an important fundraiser we do each year," Rob Suchecki said Sunday. "There are so many people that need help staying warm
Suchecki said this year there are a lot more people not working, or working from home.
"Heating bills are rising - people aren't turning the heat down as much because they are home," he said.
Donations are being taken at the Colchester town green until noon, or you can head here for more information
