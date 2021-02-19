HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Freezing drizzle is an issue on the roads Friday morning, but it's expected to changeover to snow as this long-duration series of storms continues.
An Early Warning Weather Alert from Channel 3 remains in place.
A winter storm advisory was issued for the entire state through Friday evening.
School districts announced closures and remote learning for Friday. See the list here.
"Currently, there is only some very light snow and freezing drizzle in the state," said meteorologist Melissa Cole. "Temperatures are in the 20's [Friday] morning."
Periods of light snow are expected to continue on Friday and could stick around until late in the evening.
When all is said and done, total snow accumulations are expected to range from 2 to 5 inches in northern Connecticut, and 4 to 8 inches in southern Connecticut.
Cole said a batch of heavy snow dumped between 1 and 6 inches of snow across southern Connecticut on Thursday. Meanwhile, there was only about a trace of snow in Staffordville, and only about 0.5 inches in Rocky Hill.
Hour-By-Hour
Much colder air will move into the state on Friday night on a gusty west-to-northwest wind.
The weekend will be storm free, but blustery and cold.
"Saturday will be partly sunny, and a passing flurry or snow shower is possible," Cole said.
Sunday will be bright and sunny.
Another system with rain and snow is possible for Monday afternoon and evening.
"Some accumulation of snow is possible. However, the snow will be wet and slushy since temperatures are expected to rise well above freezing, reaching the upper 30s and lower 40s during the afternoon," Cole said.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
Must be that global warming causing this and the troubles down in Texas. LMFAO! Dumbocraps.
Seriously? Do you know how seasons work or are you a Flat Earth Believer? Global warming causes extremes in BOTH directions. But, you wouldn't know that because it requires you to actually do some reading and, most importantly, comprehending what you read.
Hahaha Nice work Tucker Hawley. Your ignorance is sad and entertaining.
Deep Purple? If there is fog over a lake, is that Smoke on the Water?
