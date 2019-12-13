HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A storm system working its way north from the deep south will impact the state Friday night and Saturday.
A winter weather advisory was issued for Litchfield and Hartford counties until 10 p.m. on Friday.
The storm started out in some areas Friday evening with some pockets of freezing rain. Others were seeing plain rain.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said the places most susceptible to pockets or freezing rain or drizzle would be in valley locations.
"Despite milder air working into the state, at the surface temperatures may stay below/near freezing through [Friday] evening," he said. "Due to this, as precip starts, there will be pockets of freezing drizzle/rain that could lead to slick travel in spots."
For the rest of the state, periods of rain are likely throughout the afternoon.
Temperatures should range from the upper-30s in the Litchfield Hills to the mid-40s along Interstate 95.
"The rain will be heavy, at times, overnight, and some thunder can’t be ruled out," Dixon said.
A coastal flood advisory was issued for southern Fairfield and New Haven counties from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
"Saturday starts out soggy with more rain, that could be heavy at times," Dixon said. "By the afternoon, it should be become lighter and scattered."
"Rain totals should be in the range of 1 to 2 inches with locally higher amounts," Dixon said. "Up to, or even over 3 inches will be possible."
Temperatures should hit or go over 50 degrees.
"The combination of heavy rain, melting snow, and frozen ground could lead to some poor drainage flood, and some basements may take on some water as well," Haney said.
A gusty wind develops Saturday night, and rain showers could change to a few wet show showers.
Sunday features a mixture of sun and clouds.
Temperatures may peak in the 40s, but the wind will make it feel like the 30s.
The next chance for a storm is Monday into Tuesday.
"Another storm system moves in later Monday," Dixon said. "It could begin as snow or a mix, then transitions over to a cold rain Tuesday."
