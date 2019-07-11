BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Cleanup efforts continued on Thursday in Bristol following a partial train derailment.
Six to seven cars of the PanAm freight train derailed near Mellen Street on Wednesday morning, according to police.
Channel 3 learned that the train was operated by the same company that had two derailments in New Britain over the last few years.
No one was hurt in any of the cases.
Police said there's no danger to the public following the latest one.
However, neighbors in the area keep wondering why they keep happening.
The train that passed near Mellen Street had a car derail around 6 a.m. on Wednesday. The conductor reported not noticing it and actually traveled several hundred feet. That's what lead to the other cars coming off the rails.
The cars tipped over behind an American Legion outpost, police said.
They were carrying construction materials.
According to records obtained by Channel 3, PanAm had derailments in New Britain in 2016 and 2018.
“Are they not taking care of the tracks, is that the problem?" asked Beverly Colby of Bristol. "But we also noticed how old and rusted those cars are.”
The executive vice president of PanAm said it could take days to remove the train and repair the track. She is also hoping to figure out what caused the derailment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.