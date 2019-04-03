ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) -- The Rocky Hill Police Department said trains are coming back to town once again.
On Wednesday, police said within the next month, the railroad tracks will be used by the Providence-Worcester Railroad.
The freight trains will be going through town several times a day at slow speeds. They are also required to sound a horn at every crossing, no matter the time of day.
The DOT will also be upgrading certain crossing and high traveled areas with signs, police said.
Last fall, work was being done on the railroad tracks in Wethersfield, which hadn’t been used in decades.
The Wethersfield mayor said last fall that the trains carrying freight will be heading from Middletown through Wethersfield and into Hartford.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.