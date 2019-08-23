STORRS, CT (WFSB) - Freshmen move-in day is Friday at the University of Connecticut's main campus in Storrs.
Parents and students are expected to pack the parking lots of dorms.
All other students will be able to move in on Saturday and Sunday, according to the school.
Move-in day for students on the Stamford campus is also Saturday.
The school advised people not to use GPS to arrive at a specific dorm address. They instead told drivers to traffic directions on UConn's website.
"Due to traffic restrictions and staged check in areas for Hilltop, North and Northwest, it is important to follow your specific area instructions," the school said. "All campus areas have specific directions and check in plans."
For information about check-in, check here.
