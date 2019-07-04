(WFSB) – The heat and humidity are continuing to rise.
Friday could mark the first possible heat wave of 2019.
Both Wednesday and Thursday hit 90 degrees, which means if Friday’s temps reach 90 degrees, the state will see its first heat wave this year.
Thursday, the Fourth of July, was warm with the official high reaching 94 degrees at Bradley International Airport.
That made it the hottest day of the year so far. The record for July 4ths is 99 degrees set in 1919.
Thursday evening will see warm and humid weather with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
Any fog from Thursday night will burn off Friday morning, and sunshine will mix with some partial cloudiness.
The risk of a shower or thunderstorm remains low.
The humidity will stay, and the heat index will likely reach the middle 90s in parts of the state.
Friday night will be warm. Due to the humidity, areas of fog will form, and a few showers may reach the state.
For the first weekend of July, showers and thunderstorms are likely on Saturday during the afternoon hours.
Some of the showers could be capable of producing torrential downpours with gusty winds possible.
Highs for Saturday will be in the 80s and possibly near 90 degrees.
A cold front will move out of the state Saturday night, meaning showers and storms will come to an end and the humidity will begin to drop.
Sunday is shaping up to be the better of the two weekend days.
The sky will be partly sunny with highs in the 80s and lower humidity.
