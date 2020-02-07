(WFSB) - Friday is National Wear Red Day.
It is part of the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women movement to raise awareness about cardiovascular disease in women.
Heart disease is the #1 killer of women in the Unites States.
Studies show stress can impact a woman's heart different than a man's, especially when it comes to work and marriage.
"Stress increases the so-called 'flight and fight' hormones, and what this does, it increases your heart rate, increases your blood pressure," said Dr. Icilma Fergus with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Some things that can help are getting regular exercise, practicing relaxation techniques like meditation and deep breathing, and sleeping six to eight hours a night.
Go Red for Women Day was started in 2004 by the American Heart Association to help women act on their heart health.
