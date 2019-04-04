HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Heads up baseball fans!

The UConn Huskies vs Cincinnati Bearcats college baseball game set to be held Friday at Dunkin Donuts Park in Hartford has been postponed.

Due to the weather expected on Friday, the game has been moved to Sunday April 7 at noon.

Fans holding tickets for Friday’s game will be transferred to Sunday.

Tickets are still available and can be ordered over the phone by calling 860-246-4628 or clicking here.

