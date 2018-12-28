MIDDLEFIELD, CT (WFSB) – The ‘s word’ is one that many in New England do not want to hear.
However, ‘snow’ is a word that is welcomed by skiers and snowboarder.
Unfortunately, this December has been dismal in terms of snowfall.
Even though snowfall totals have been low, it has not stopped local ski mountains like Powder Ridge from making their own snow.
But Mother Nature decided throw a curve ball today.
Powder Ridge’s CEO Sean Hayes said the slopes will be closed on Friday because of heavy rain and mild temps in the 50s.
“Every year is different, you just roll with it,” said Jim Ruszkowski, who snowboards.
Despite snow precipitation totals in Hartford totaling less than 0.5”, Hayes said the conditions this year are better in comparison to years when there is real snow.
The snow machines at Powder Ridge have been working hard for the past three nights.
“It’s all about temperature at night,” said Hayes. “We need 27 degrees and low humidity and we can put more snow down on this hill than Mother Nature ever will.”
Ruszkowski and his daughter made the most of their time at Powder Ridge in Middlefield and were nearly alone at the ski park.
“If you want a quiet ski hill to come out and enjoy the Christmas break, this is the place to do it,” said Hayes.
