HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A storm on Friday could start with a bit of a wintry mix.
Beforehand, however, a red flag warning is in effect until 8 p.m. on Thursday.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said the wind will subside Thursday evening.
"Temperatures will fall back into the 40s after sunset this evening. Overnight lows will be in the 20s and lower 30s," DePrest said.
A storm is expected to arrive on Friday.
Most of the day will be dry, but any sunshine in the morning will give way to a cloudy sky.
Rain will develop during the mid to late afternoon, and parts of the state could see a wintry mix of rain, sleet, and wet snow.
Friday is shaping up to be a raw day with temperatures in the 40s.
"We can expect more rain Friday night. Where there is a wintry mix, a change to rain can be expected," DePrest said.
Overnight lows will be in the 30s to near 40 degrees.
In contrast, the first weekend of April is looking good.
Once the rain leaves, the rest of Saturday looks great.
"The sky will become partly to mostly sunny and temperatures are expected to rise well into the 60s away from the coast," DePrest said.
Those temps will drop back down to the 40s for Saturday night.
Sunday looks just as pleasant with highs between 60 and 65; however, some clouds may filter into the state by the evening hours.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
