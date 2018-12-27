HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A storm system moved into the state early on Friday, bringing precipitation in the form of rain due to above freezing temperatures.
Futurecast radar shows heavy rain coming down around noontime.
Meteorologist Melissa Cole said precipitation totals will range from 0.5" to 1", with higher amounts in the southeastern part of the state.
Milder air will flow into the state and daytime temperatures will peak in the 50s.
Wind will also play a factor and gusts over 35 mph are possible.
The rain will wind down on Friday evening, and move out of the state.
Saturday is expected to be partly to mostly sunny.
Temperatures will fluctuate and the high could reach near 50. But, as the day progresses, the mercury will drop and a northwesterly wind will filter into our state.
Sunday will be partly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid 30s.
Monday, will begin dry but clouds will increase, and rain will begin in the afternoon. High temps will be in the lower 40s.
