HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -Governor Ned Lamont announced on Thursday that the state and the nursing home union have come to a “basic” four-year agreement.

Lamont said the nursing home workers will get a significant raise over the next four years.

The union said nursing home workers with iCare facilities agreed to a new contract that sets a historic $20 per hour minimum wage for certified nursing assistants and $30 per hour for licensed practical nurses.

“This agreement provides unprecedented wage increases for the nursing home workers who have shown their dedication to so many loved ones over the past year,” Governor Lamont said. “It also provides security for thousands of nursing home residents across our state. This agreement represents a commitment from the state and industry operators to ensure these workers are compensated fairly for their work, and a long-term commitment which provides predictability for both staff and patients.”

The union's strikes were withdrawn from nursing homes owned by iCare Health Network, Genesis Healthcare, and Autumn Lake Healthcare.

“I want to acknowledge and thank the leadership of Gov. Ned Lamont, Speaker of the House Matt Ritter, Senate President Pro Tempore Martin Looney, Chief of Staff Paul Mounds and OPM Secretary Melissa McCaw in making it possible to meet the goal of a Long-Term Care Workers’ Bill of Rights for nursing home caregivers,” said Rob Baril, president of District 1199, SEIU.

With the tentative agreement with iCare, new strike notices were issued for the 26 nursing home facilities and 2,800 workers for Monday, June 7 pending final agreements.

Strike notices previously set for May 28 with over 1,200 workers at 13 faculties will remain in place.

Initially, this was a two-year deal.

Nearly 4,000 union workers rejected Lamont’s initial $280 million funding package on Tuesday night, claiming it didn’t go far enough to address pay disparity and staffing shortages.

Around 3,400 caregivers were scheduled to go on strike on Friday morning at 33 nursing homes across the state.

With the postponment of the May 14 strike, the Dept. of Public Health has suspended it's nursing home strike monitoring plan. The Dept. of Public Health staff and Connecticut National Guard members had been scheduled to begin on-site monitoring at the 26 facilities.

Active Strike Notices for May 28 at 6 a.m.:

St. Camillus

Governor’s House

West Hartford Health and Rehab

Advanced Center for Nursing

Cassena of Stamford

Cassena of Norwalk

RegalCare Salmon Brook (Glastonbury)

RegalCare Torrington

RegalCare Waterbury

RegalCare New Haven

RegalCare West Haven

RegalCare Greenwich

RegalCare Southport

Active Strike Notices for June 7:

Genesis

Kimberly Hall North (Windsor)

Kimberly Hall South (Windsor)

Fox Hill (Vernon)

Harrington Court (Colchester)

Reservoir (West Hartford)

Glendale (Naugatuck)

Arden House (Hamden)

Madison House (Madison)

Meriden Center (Meriden)

Willows (New Haven)

St. Joseph’s Center (Trumbull)

Icare

Chelsea Place (Hartford)

Parkville (Hartford)

Trinity Hill (Hartford)

Touchpoints - Wintonbury (Bloomfield)

Touchpoints - Chestnut (East Windsor)

Fresh River - Kettlebrook (East Windsor)

Touchpoints - Bidwell (Manchester)

Westside (Manchester)

60 West Secure Care (Rocky Hill)

Touchpoints (Farmington)

Silver Springs (Meriden)

Autumn Lake