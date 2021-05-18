STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) - A suspect arrested in connection with the murder of a New Canaan mother is on the docket to face a judge on Tuesday.

Suspect in case of missing New Canaan mother may be cooperating with police New information released on Monday in the case of missing New Canaan mother, Jennifer Farber Dulos.

Kent Mawhinney faces a charge of conspiracy to commit murder in Stamford Judicial Court.

Mawhinney was the friend and former attorney for Fotis Dulos, whose estranged wife Jennifer Farber Dulos disappeared in May 2019.

Fotis Dulos was eventually charged with murdering Jennifer Farber Dulos. He committed suicide in Jan. 2020.

Mawhinney is claiming his GPS ankle bracelet is keeping him from working, but in court, the judge ruled it needs to stay on until the case is over.

He and his attorneys had no comment outside on their way out of Stamford Superior Court, but they had plenty to say inside as they made their case to the judge.

"I would argue to the court that the removal of the bracelet is not something your honor needs to be concerned about fleeing because of his strong ties to the community here as well as his steadfast compliance of all the conditions of his release over the past seven months," said Jeffery Kestenband, defense attorney.

Since Mawhinney's arrest in January of 2020, his defense team says he hasn't been able to work, since he can no longer practice law. They say he now has an opportunity to referee adult league hockey games in the Hartford area, claiming he can make up to $1,000 a week, but the ice skate can't fit over the ankle monitor.

"This isn't a case where he can walk into a store and just apple given the nature of the charges he has pending against him and also just the general notoriety this case has received," Kestenband said.

The state's attorney's office objected, citing the court, rejected co-defendant, and Fotis' former girlfriend Michelle Troconis' similar request earlier this winter, adding Mawhinney is also facing felony charges in Hartford Court including a sex assault charge and violating a protective order.

"I think the GPS bracelet is a small inconvenience in comparison to the bigger issue of what charges are currently pending. I certainly agree the defendant should be able to make a living while he is out on bond. I do not agree that necessarily means he can do whatever the job he finds most convenient," said Dan Cummings, Assistant State's Attorney.

In denying the motion, the judge said the monitoring is not only appropriate, but necessary. He said he would be okay if Mawhinney worked with probation and the monitoring company to see if it can be loosened in order to slide it up further on his leg during a game, but still remain on.

Mawhinney is due back in court in July.

Next week marks two years since Jennifer Farber Dulos was last seen.