Kent Mawhinney is due in court on May 18 for a conspiracy to commit murder charge.

STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) - A suspect arrested in connection with the murder of a New Canaan mother is on the docket to face a judge on Wednesday.

Kent Mawhinney faces a charge of conspiracy to commit murder in Stamford Judicial Court.

Mawhinney was the friend and former attorney for Fotis Dulos, whose estranged wife Jennifer Farber Dulos disappeared in May 2019.

Fotis Dulos was eventually charged with murdering Jennifer Farber Dulos. He committed suicide in Jan. 2020.

Next week marks two years since Jennifer Farber Dulos was last seen.

