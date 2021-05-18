STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) - A suspect arrested in connection with the murder of a New Canaan mother is on the docket to face a judge on Wednesday.
New information released on Monday in the case of missing New Canaan mother, Jennifer Farber Dulos.
Kent Mawhinney faces a charge of conspiracy to commit murder in Stamford Judicial Court.
Mawhinney was the friend and former attorney for Fotis Dulos, whose estranged wife Jennifer Farber Dulos disappeared in May 2019.
Fotis Dulos was eventually charged with murdering Jennifer Farber Dulos. He committed suicide in Jan. 2020.
Next week marks two years since Jennifer Farber Dulos was last seen.
Several months after a 50-year-old mother from New Canaan vanished, her estranged husband and his former girlfriend are behind bars.
