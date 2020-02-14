HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A friend of a man accused of murdering his estranged wife is scheduled to face a judge on Friday for a different case.
Attorney Kent Mawhinney faces sexual assault charges in a case that involves his own estranged wife.
Mawhinney's estranged wife told police that she was afraid for her life and that he had taken out a $750,000 life insurance policy with him as the beneficiary.
Mawhinney was arrested as part of the case against Fotis Dulos, who was accused of killing his estranged wife, Jennifer Dulos.
Mawhinney was charged with conspiracy to commit murder.
Jennifer Dulos disappeared on May 24, 2019 after dropping her children off at school in New Canaan.
Police believe she was killed in her own garage by Fotis Dulos.
Fotis Dulos was charged with felony murder last month and later killed himself, according to his attorney.
