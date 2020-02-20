STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man charged in connection with the suspected murder of a New Canaan mother faced a judge on Thursday.
Attorney Kent Mawhinney pled not guilty to a conspiracy to commit murder charge in Stamford court.
Mawhinney was described in court paperwork as a friend of Fotis Dulos, who was charged with murdering his estranged wife Jennifer Farber Dulos.
RELATED: Documents show Mawhinney had close relationship with Dulos
Court documents also show that Mawhinney owned a club in Windsor where two hunters reported finding what looked like a "makeshift grave" days before Farber Dulos was reported missing.
See Mawhinney's complete arrest warrant here.
Farber Dulos disappeared on May 24, 2019 after dropping her five children off at school in New Canaan.
TIMELINE: Events surrounding disappearance of New Canaan mother
Investigators believe she was brutally attacked in her own garage.
Dulos was charged with felony murder back in January, but killed himself a few weeks later.
RELATED: Fotis Dulos declared dead, according to his attorney
Dulos' attorney Norm Pattis said his client maintained his innocence up until the end. Pattis vowed to continue the case, though it's unclear how the state will proceed.
Along with Mawhinney, Dulos' former girlfriend Michelle Troconis was also arrested on a conspiracy to commit murder charge. She has since posted her bond, but remains on house arrest.
RELATED: Troconis to remain on house arrest
Mawhinney, however, has remained behind bars on the $2 million bond he was first hit after his January arrest.
He's due back in court at the end of March.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.