(WFSB) - A 10th grader died after a tragic accident at a hockey game between Brunswick and St. Luke's High School. Now, his friend started a petition to require neck guards at hockey games.
According to the Medical Examiner's office, Teddy Balkind died from an accidental cut on his neck from another player's skate.
The petition is calling for "USA Hockey" to make neck guards mandatory for players.
The petition has 50,000 signatures.
"My original goal, I'm going to gat a rule changed, going to make kids wear neck guards, going to make hockey safe. We wear helmets, we wear shin pads, we wear gloves, we wear chest protectors, neck guards should be up in that category and they're not," says Samuel Brande of Wayland Massachusetts.
Brande started the petition, and says he is calling on USA Hockey to change their rules on neck guards.
According to USA Hockey's online rule book, USA hockey only recommends that players wear neck laceration protectors.
The Connecticut Hockey Conference, who oversees youth hockey, requires neck guards, but they do not govern private schools like St. Luke's.
"I think all of USA hockey quickly is going to be going to BNQ standard, and they are going to probably see this throughout the world. I would be surprised if the international ice hockey federation doesn't also adopt a rule," says former NHL hockey player, and owner of Champion Skating Center, Robert Crawford.
Several sporting good stores carry neck guards, and say they have been selling more since the accident.
The Hamden Sporting Center says the guards can range from $15 to $70, and are currently in stock.
According to Hamden Sporting Center, they had a high demand that they've already restocked multiple times this week.
"Some kids don't buy the neck guards because they're bulky and they feel uncomfortable. But I would recommend to every parent, to make sure that their kid is wearing a neck guard so we don't have another tragedy like we did last week," says Patrick Moriarty, the manager of Hamden Sporting Center.
"The goal is to make Teddy proud and have him know he didn't die for no reason," says Brande.
For the link to the petition, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.