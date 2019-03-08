WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A pizza war is taking place in a local shoreline town this weekend.
New Haven might be known for its world-famous pizza, but if you enjoy a slice or two, you might want to head to neighboring West Haven this weekend.
A good-natured, pizza war is taking place.
The friendly competition will feature nine West Haven pizza makers.
For $5, you can sample and vote, all while raising money to help out local students.
Whether it’s the dough, the sauce, or the cheese, who doesn’t like hot slice?
“We’ve been doing the same thing for 40 years here, haven’t changed it, not one bit,” said Josh Raboy, Tom and Pat’s.
Josh Raboy is the new owner of Tom and Pat’s in West Haven, one of 9 pizza places that will be taking part in West Haven’s Pizza War this weekend.
It’s being hosted by the Italian American Club.
The 5 judges include West Haven’s mayor.
They will take part in a blind taste test for the best pizza in the city, with each restaurant coming up with a specialty pie.
“I have two of my best pizza makers on it, coming up with a plan, can’t give you too much detail, don’t want to give away our secrets,” said Raboy.
People can sample and vote for the People’s Choice Award.
The money raised will go towards the club’s Italian Studies Scholarship for high school students.
“You got to have a good ratio. You need the sauce, the cheese, all spread evenly. Make sure you cook it just right,” said Dan Izzo of Only the Best.
Dan Izzo with “Only the Best” on Campbell Avenue says he likes to think their pizza can go pound for pound with the other pies.
“Ours is pretty good, especially when it comes to toppings, we don’t take it easy with the toppings, we really layer it on,” said Izzo.
But it doesn’t matter what any of these guys think.
When it comes to ranking one of America’s most popular food, it will be up to those putting their taste buds to the test.
“A family can sit down, everyone can eat the pizza together, kind of brings families together. And kids too, they go crazy for pizza,” said Raboy.
The pizza war runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at West Haven’s Italian American Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.