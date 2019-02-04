(WFSB) - Friendly's restaurant is offering free ice cream sundaes at locations across New England to honor the Patriots' sixth Super Bowl victory.
It's part of the franchise's "Patriots win - You Win" promotion.
Friendly's said fans can get a free medium sundae with any adult entree purchase.
Entree options include the Cheesycado Turkey Melt, Philly Steak & Cheese SuperMelt Sandwich or New England Fish ‘N’ Chips.
The "CombOH!s" entree is not included.
The promotion runs all day on Monday, Feb. 4.
Eighty-five restaurants are participating in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont.
To find a location, head to Friendly's website here.
Order today and they might be ready by February 5th. Of 2020
