(WFSB) – Three Friendly’s restaurants in CT have closed.
A letter from the franchisee’s CEO George Michel noted that 23 corporate-owned restaurants were closed, effective immediately.
The three Connecticut locations are Waterbury, Southbury, and Danbury.
The other locations are New York, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine.
Michel said the locations that have closed have geographic areas that have changed dramatically since those restaurants first opened.
Friendly’s now has 77 corporate-owned restaurants and 97 franchisee-owned restaurants.
The other CT locations that remain open are Southington, Plainville, Bristol, Newington, Cromwell, Wethersfield, Naugatuck, Avon, Enfield, Manchester, Mystic, North Haven, Norwich, Vernon, Willimantic, and Windsor Locks.
