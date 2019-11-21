(WFSB) – State officials have announced that State Representative Linda Orange died on Wednesday.
Orange was a Democratic representative for the towns of Colchester, Lebanon, Windham, and Mansfield.
She had recently stepped down from her position after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.
Thursday is World Pancreatic Cancer Day and a vigil is being held at night to honor those who have lost their lives and those still fighting.
"When she took over as our representative, she basically took the bull by the horns and ran with it," said John Jones, Colchester firefighter.
Jones recently visited Orange in the hospital.
"I didn't know who she was. I couldn't tell it was Linda there," Jones said.
Orange served more than two decades as a state representative and had a big impact on the town of Colchester where she lived.
She was a supporter of firefighters and was made an honorary member of their association.
She also got the funding needed to rebuild the town's middle schools.
Mary Bylone says Orange was the one who pushed her to run for first selectman.
"When the opportunity presented itself, she was so encouraging and really helped appreciate what I could bring," Bylone said.
Governor Ned Lamont has directed the state flags to be lowered to half-staff beginning immediately.
“Linda Orange truly loved serving the people of her district – it was her passion and she always kept her constituents at the forefront of all her efforts,” Governor Lamont said. “She had an undeniably witty sense of humor and a charming character that brightened even the gloomiest of days.”
Flags will be flown at half-staff until the date of interment, which has not yet been determined.
In a statement, CT Dems Chair Nancy Wyman said "Connecticut has lost a great champion, not just for her district, but for the entire state. Linda Orange was dedicated to her constituents, but held a special place in her heart for men and women in uniform – those who served in the military, firefighters and police. Linda wasn’t afraid to speak her mind or to cross the aisle to work with Republicans. She was a great friend and I will miss her."
Congressman Joe Courtney also released a statement saying “It is with the greatest of sadness that the State of Connecticut learned today of the passing of a selfless public servant and great person, State Representative Linda Orange. Linda was an outstanding legislator, and I’m grateful to have had the opportunity as a former member of our State Legislature to watch her first foray into public service when she clerked for the Human Services Committee in the General Assembly, which I chaired at the time. Linda had a knack for working with people and achieving real results – it was apparent back then, and throughout her fifteen years of service to her constituents. Linda leaves a huge legacy for her office and for the Public Safety Committee, and a footprint in her community that will live on to the benefit of others. My deepest condolences go out to her family and loved ones.”
A funeral service for Orange is being held on Tuesday at St. Andrews Church in Colchester at 10:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.