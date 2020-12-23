WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) - UPS drivers across the state are mourning after one of their own was killed on the job.
28-year-old Nathan Burk of Waterbury died Tuesday night.
Investigators say his coworker took his life.
Nathan Burk's coworkers say he had plenty of friends and he was loved and that's obvious by the number of people who came out tonight to honor him with a vigil.
"I don’t know. It’s just heartbreaking. It really is," family friend Rich Lanza tells us.
No one knew the words to say during tonight's vigil for 28-year-old Nathan Burk.
Coworkers and friends are still processing the tragedy, including Rich Lanza, who has known Burk since he was a kid.
"He was always a good kid. He ended up being a good, hardworking kid," explained Lanza.
And that's just one way people described Burk tonight.
Friends say the UPS driver was genuine, kind, and a good person.
He was killed while doing his job.
"Unfortunately, this person lost his life making certain people had their cargo delivered," Sean O'Brien of Teamsters New England stated.
Investigators say they found Burk injured in an apparent assault Tuesday night around 10:30 in Watertown.
They say Elijah Betrand was driving around with Burk last night as a helper before he assaulted him.
Betrand was arrested and is facing murder charges.
"Got up in the morning, was all set to probably deliver 200 packages and go home, and he’s never making it home," said O'Brien.
Teamsters New England says they're giving $10,000 to Burk's family to support them, while investigators, coworkers, and friends still have many questions.
"We all want to know. We all want to know why," added Lanza.
Joint Council 10 has also set up a fund to pay for family support and funeral expenses.
Donations can be sent to the following address:
Nathan Burk Fund, c/o Teamsters Joint Council 10
544 Main Street
Charlestown, Massachusetts 02129
