ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Family and friends gathered to pay tribute to a 16-year-old boy who was stabbed to death earlier this week.
The tragic killing has rocked the community and caused unrest among many.
Justin Brady, 16, is being remembered for his great sense of humor and larger than life personality.
Brady was just beginning his junior year at Enfield High School and had played football, basketball, and baseball growing up.
He died Monday morning after police said he got into a fight and was stabbed multiple times on Hoover Lane.
Shyhiem Adams, 18, was arrested and charged in connection with first-degree manslaughter.
In court, he collapsed during his arraignment and fights spilled out the front doors of the courthouse.
“Losing a family member and somebody that is close to you is one thing, but losing a child, I mean anybody that is a parent can’t possibly even fathom,” said Eric Pease, a family friend.
Brady leaves behind a loving mother, father and brother and sister Madison.
“My kids are friends with Madison who is Justin’s sister. Really close friends and they’ve gone to school with the kids for a few years. Madi was actually on my softball team up until last year and it’s very difficult for me to talk about but she ended up contacting us and letting us know what happened,” Pease said.
He set up a GoFundMe page to help with Brady’s funeral services.
“We were actually just in Myrtle Beach with the kids and Justin and his father were there and I just wanted to get something together for them to ease some of the burden,” Pease said.
It’s a burden that will never leave, but Pease says this way the Brady family can grieve without having to worry about one thing.
“When communities go through something like this I think we all feel it. Not nearly as much obviously as the parents and the people that are very close to the situation but the community comes together at the end of the day,” Pease said.
Funeral services and the burial for Brady are being held privately for the family.
A memorial continues Friday afternoon until 7 p.m. at the Leete-Stevens Chapel.
Adams is due back in Hartford court on Sept. 24.
