NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - Friends and family are remembering two brothers who were killed in a fire in New Britain on Sunday.
Fire officials said the two young men were killed in the fire on Elam Street Sunday afternoon.
Officials have not yet identified the victims, but friends said a boy named Elijah was one who died and was a student at New Britain High School.
Friends said Elijah tried save his brother Shaheem, who has autism, but was not able to.
"There was a big fire and he sacrificed himself for his brother and he was a great hero," said student Mercedes Ayala.
"One of the kids that died, it was my son’s best friend. He was going to graduate with my son this year so I just came here to pay my respects to the mom because I’m a mother too," said Glendalys Rodriguez of New Britain.
People who knew the victims stopped by the house on Monday morning, leaving flowers and candles in memory of the victims.
The driveway of the home remained taped off on Monday morning.
At the high school, officials said grief counselors were on hand. Counselors were also at Satellite Careers Academy and Brookside School.
Classmates held a walk out during lunch on Monday.
"We basically prayed, told him we cared, and played a song for him because that’s what he deserved. He deserves more he was just a good person," Ayala said.
Some students also wore black to grieve the loss of their classmate.
"He knew his friend would’ve jumped out the window, but he couldn’t leave his autistic brother there because his oldest brother was autistic and that was the whole reason he was still there," Rodriguez said.
Firefighters were called to the scene just after 4:30 p.m. on Sunday. The report said people were trapped inside the home.
Chief Raul Ortiz of the New Britain Fire Department told Channel 3 that they made an aggressive attack from inside of the home for as long as they could.
However, the conditions became so bad that they were unable to get the two trapped men out.
Ortiz said four people in all lived at the home, three of whom were there when the fire started.
Only one person made it out.
The fire marshal was on the scene on Monday.
Investigators are trying to figure out the cause of the fire.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family, which can be found here.
A vigil is being held on Friday on Elam Street at 6:30 p.m., and people are being asked to wear black and bring candles and balloons in memory of the brothers
