NEW HAVEN (WFSB) - An active investigation is underway in the Elm City Tuesday morning.
Police have part of Lombard Street closed as officers investigate an incident.
Channel 3 spotted police speaking with people at what appeared to be an emotional scene.
Friends and family told Eyewitness News that they lost a loved one.
The scene is next to one of the fire stations in the city.
Numerous New Haven police cruisers were there.
No details about what happened were released.
This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 3 as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.