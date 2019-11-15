MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Friends and family will say goodbye to a well-known gymnast who died during a training accident last weekend.
Melanie Coleman, 20, of Milford, died after slipping from uneven bars.
Calling hours are set from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday at the Cody-White Funeral Home in Milford.
Funeral services are set for Saturday morning at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary Church in Milford.
Coleman was described by those who knew her as an academic All-American at Southern Connecticut State University.
The medical examiner said she died of complications from injuries to her neck and head.
