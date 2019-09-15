CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) -- Friends of the Cheshire mother of two who was passed away on Sunday are speaking out about domestic violence.
Cheshire police were called to the Mountain Road home of Emanual Dominguez-VillaGomez and Monique Dominquez on Wednesday afternoon on reports of a domestic dispute.
Police found both Dominguez-VillaGomez and Monique suffering from knife wounds and were taken to separate hospitals.
Police say the victim in the incident, Monica Dominguez, passed away over the weekend.
Police arrested and charged the victim’s spouse, Emanual Dominguez-VillaGomez, with first-degree assault, risk of injury, reckless endangerment, and unlawful restraint.
Channel 3 spoke with a friend of Monique’s who said she knew there were ‘red flags’ in their marriage but said she did not think it would end with Monique’s death.
Heather Beichner visited her best friend, Monique in the hospital over the weekend, and described her friend as ‘unrecognizable.’
“There were things she wasn’t comfortable with and I told her to just call the cops, just in case he does anything crazy, but I didn’t think this would be the crazy,” explained Beichner.
“I thought it was going to be a smashed cell phone. Not being stabbed 30 times.”
The couple leaves behind two young children.
Dominguez-VillaGomez is being held on $750,000 bond and police said more charges are forthcoming.
“I want him to suffer like she suffered,” said Beichner.
“I want him to get the max, that he gets life and that every day he suffers mentally.”
Cheshire State Representative Liz Linehan issued a statement to Channel 3 following the tragedy.
“No community is immune. For those residents who are in dangerous, often life-threatening situations, there is help. Please visit the CT Coalition Against Domestic Violence online to find a shelter in your area.”
