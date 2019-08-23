ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Grief counselors were on hand on Friday for postal workers following a fiery crash.

Daniel Nacin, 59, of Enfield, was driving a United States Postal Service truck on Route 5 in Longmeadow, MA Thursday, police said.

David Cersosimo, 47, of Rocky Hill, was trying to get away from Enfield police on Thursday when he slammed into Nacin's delivery truck around 11 a.m., officers said.

Both men were killed.

"So I just went out in our yard and we saw two cars collided, one up in flames. It’s scary it really is," said Gabriel Roy, an eyewitness. "Pieces of mail went everywhere and the mail and the mail truck disintegrated."

Nacin was said to have been an employee of the USPS for 40 years.

Investigators said Cersosimo was intoxicated while he was speeding away from police.

Eyewitnesses reported that he ran a red light before hitting Nacin's truck.

A memorial was set up with balloons and flowers at the scene of the crash.

"It's rough. I can only imagine the kids, Tina, they're great people," said Kevin Stuart, Nacin's neighbor.

Stuart has lived next to Nacin for the past 16 years.

"He volunteered to do an extra route, it wasn't hit and I just can't imagine any of this, and I feel sorry for everyone involved," Stuart said.

Stuart said Nacin leaves behind a wife and at least one son.

This tragedy has sparked a debate about police chases. Many want to know when they're acceptable and what's the protocol, especially when it crosses state lines.

"If you're chasing a known felon, a serious dangerous felon, you're chasing until you catch him," said Lt. Paul Vance.

Channel 3 law enforcement analyst Retired State Police Lt. Paul Vance says making the decision to chase a car has to be made fast.

In this case, Cersosimo was not a felon. In fact, he had no criminal history.

"Is it prudent to let that individual go and that individual is involved in a crash further down the road and harms and kills people, or it better to try to apprehend and stop that person," Lt. Vance said.

Lt. Vance says there are statewide guidelines when it comes to police chases and in this case he says its complicated.

"You weigh the good against the bad, weigh the danger against the public, against the danger of the pursuit," Lt. Vance said.

Lt. Vance says an internal investigation is likely happening to see if state regulations were followed.