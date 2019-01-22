HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Relief from the frigid temperatures of the last few days is in sight.
A wind chill advisory remains in effect for northern Connecticut through Tuesday morning.
A number of school districts, businesses and other organizations announced delays. See the list here.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said temperatures should rise into the 20s by Tuesday afternoon.
"It’ll be a pleasant day with mostly sunny skies, although a veil of high clouds may arrive in the afternoon," Haney said.
Temps will fall back into the teens by Tuesday night.
By Wednesday afternoon, however, they could flirt with 40 degrees.
That's in advance of a cold front that's likely going to bring some precipitation with it.
"It could start out as a wintry mix of snow, sleet and rain, but it should change to all rain as the atmosphere warms from top to bottom," Haney said.
A storm should bring more rain by Wednesday night, some of which could be heavy.
"This could potentially cause some problems with poor drainage flooding since the ground is frozen and we’ll still have plenty of lingering snow and ice on the ground from Winter Storm Yoshi," Haney said.
Temperatures will remain above the freezing mark.
Rain continues Thursday morning and it could make for a messy morning commute.
"Temperatures will be above freezing, but there could be a lot of water on the roads," Haney said.
The storm moves away by Thursday afternoon.
Temperatures will be in the 40s while wind gusts of 30 mph will be possible.
Colder air returns for Thursday night into Friday.
"Any standing water will turn to ice," Haney warned.
Friday, however, will be partly sunny, windy and seasonably cold.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
