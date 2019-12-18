HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Snow squalls moved through parts of the state on Wednesday, creating white-out conditions for drivers.
A snow squall warning was issued for New London County, Fairfield County, Middlesex County, and New Haven County until 5:30 p.m.
As the squalls move out of the state, frigid temperatures begin to move in.
"An arctic cold front swept across the state this afternoon, and now much colder air is overspreading the state on a gusty northwest wind. Temperatures will drop through the 20s this evening then into the range of 5 to 15 by morning," Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said.
In advance of the bitter cold, Gov. Ned Lamont is activating the state's Severe Cold Weather Protocol at 6 p.m. on Wednesday and lasting through 9 a.m. Saturday.
"Wind chill readings will plummet into the range of 0 to 15 below," DePrest said.
Thursday should be sunny but cold with forecasted highs in the 20s. The wind could gust up to 30 mph and make the temperature feel like it's in the single digits for most of the day.
"It is going to be a tough morning at the bus stop with sub-zero wind chills. Tomorrow will be sunny, but windy and very cold," DePrest said.
The week will end with a lot of sunshine and less wind on Friday.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
