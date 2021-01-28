HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A brutal combination of cold temperatures and wind is expected to arrive to start the weekend.
A wind chill advisory is in effect for northern Connecticut from Thursday night through Friday.
The cold air, however, is expected to continue through Saturday morning.
Channel 3 declared an Early Warning Weather Alert as a result.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said the air will be drawn into the state from the north thanks to a large storm moving off to the south of New England.
While Thursday won't be too bad with highs between 30 and 35 degrees, a northwesterly wind will strengthen throughout the day. Gusts could top 35 mph by the afternoon.
"The core of the arctic air will move into the state [Thursday night] and [Friday] morning, and winds will gust to 35 to 45 mph," Haney said. "This will be a brutal combination."
Temperatures are expected to dip into the single digits and low-teens Thursday night. Wind chills may range from between -5 and -20.
"We’ll need to protect ourselves and our pets from these dangerous wind chills," Haney said.
Friday during the day looks bitterly cold, despite sunshine.
Highs are expected to only be in the teens and low-20s. The wind chills should be below zero throughout the day.
"Brutal wind chills are likely again [Friday] night," Haney said. "That’s when it will feel like 5 below to 20 below zero!"
The thermometer will show temps in the single digits to 10 degrees.
The last time the state recorded a high temperature of less than 20 degrees was on Feb. 1, 2019.
The frigid air should let up a bit by Saturday.
"Saturday will be sunny and breezy, but not as windy as it will be [Friday]," Haney said. "After a frigid morning, temperatures will reach the low and middle 20s during the afternoon."
The evening will be clear and cold, but the wind should become light. Temps should range between zero and 10 degrees.
"For now, we are keeping Sunday dry and cold," Haney said. "However, the [Global Forecast System model] is forecasting snow to develop during the late afternoon or evening."
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.