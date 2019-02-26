SIMSBURY, CT (WFSB) - Due to a couple of days of winds and bitterly cold temperatures on Tuesday, the governor activated the state's severe cold weather protocol.
Temps plummeted overnight into Tuesday morning, and only stayed in the 20s for most of the day.
Tuesday night into Wednesday, temperatures will drop again into the teens and single digits.
As for the cold, the severe cold weather protocol directs staff from various state agencies to work with 211 and Connecticut's network of shelters to make sure everyone is protected from the dangerous conditions.
The protocol ensures shelters are available and transportation is provided to bring people indoors.
In New Haven, for example, all city libraries will serve as warming centers during business hours.
Seniors can go to one of the city's three senior centers.
“Right now our outreach personnel from the shelters, our police department are looking for individuals that may need some assistance getting over there, letting them know about the warning, letting them know about the risks," said New Haven's director of Emergency Operations Rick Fontana.
In New Haven, for those without a place to stay, the city's overnight warming center extended it's hours, staying open around the clock through the bitterly cold weather.
Also, with snow headed toward CT on Wednesday, the city is making sure it's most vulnerable are staying safe and warm when dealing with this one-two punch of winter weather.
“Cold yesterday, especially with the wind, that wind was brutal and tomorrow snow coming in so our goal will be to make sure people have an alternative to staying on the street," Fontana said.
The cold weather protocol in New Haven will remain in effect until 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Dozens of warming centers were listed on 211's website here.
