HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Valentine's Day featured a blanket of frigid air and icy cold temperatures in southern New England.
The weekend will begin on the cold and blustery side, but the unwelcoming bitter temperatures will not last, because warmer air is on the horizon.
Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs ranging from 30 to 35 degrees. The Litchfield Hills will be a bit chillier with highs in the mid 20s.
Tonight will be partly cloudy and there is a chance for some snow showers, particularly in Massachusetts. Overnight temperatures will drop into the upper teens and 20s.
A cold front from the west will bringing milder temperatures on Sunday.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron said he expects temps to climb into the 40s on Sunday afternoon with a mix of sunshine and clouds.
The cold front will exit southern New England on Sunday night and no precipitation is expected. Overnight temperatures will dip into the 20s.
Monday is expected to be dry, but seasonably chilly, with mostly sunny skies. Highs will are expected to be in the 30s, or near 40.
Gov. Ned Lamont activated the state's severe weather protocol. It started at 12 p.m. on Friday and runs through 12 p.m. on Saturday.
The protocol means relevant state agencies coordinate with the United Way 211 and the state's network of shelters to make sure people have protections from the cold.
“We’ve been a bit lucky so far this season with relatively mild temperatures as compared to normal, but a blast of freezing cold air will be heading in our direction on Friday night,” Lamont said. “Being outdoors in these extreme cold conditions for extended periods is not safe, and we must spread the word that shelters are available throughout Connecticut. If you or someone you know is in need of shelter, call 2-1-1 and they will direct you to a nearby location.”
