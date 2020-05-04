KILLINGLY, CT (WFSB) - Several employees at the Frito-Lay facility in Killingly tested positive for the coronavirus, company officials confirmed.
The company released a statement to Channel 3 on Monday morning, in which it said it temporarily closed the facility.
However, the facility reopened on May 2.
“We can confirm several employees at our Killingly, Conn., Frito-Lay facility have tested positive for COVID-19," it read. "In accordance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other health authorities, these employees are being quarantined and have been advised to seek medical attention. We are unable to disclose additional details about the individuals in accordance with privacy laws."
Frito-Lay said the safety of its employees, product and community remains its top priority.
"We have taken all necessary steps to identify and notify individuals who had direct contact with the employees and have asked them to self-quarantine for a period of 14 days," the statement continued. "The employees did not come in contact with product and there is no food safety risk. As a precautionary measure, we made the decision to temporarily close the Killingly location to conduct a deep cleaning based on CDC guidelines and using EPA-approved registered products for COVID-19."
To further protect its associates, the company said it implemented a variety of safety measures including social distancing, symptoms screening, temperature checks and provided necessary personal protective equipment for employees at the Killingly facility.
"We continue to enforce already strict preventive safety and sanitation measures in all of our locations and operate in-line with guidance from the CDC and other health authorities," the statement concluded. "Currently there is no evidence of food or food packaging being associated with transmission of COVID-19."
