HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A number of big entertainment events planned in the capital city have police preparing for a busy weekend.
Police said they expect to be so busy that they updated the public about how they plan to keep everyone safe.
Lt. Paul Cicero of the Hartford Police Department announced a news conference for 10 a.m. Thursday at the Hartford Public Safety Complex.
Entertainment events on tap in Hartford include a Whiz Khalifa concert, a Hartford Athletic soccer game, a Hartford Yard Goats baseball game, the Riverfront Food Truck Festival, Riverfront Fireworks show, a Cirque du Soleil show and Connecticon.
