HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A front approaching from the west may bring showers and possible thunderstorms later in the day.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said there may be partial clearing beforehand, but otherwise there will be plenty of clouds for most of the day.
Temperatures should rise into the 50s.
"As the front approaches from the west, rain/storms will develop along it, but by the time they reach Connecticut around evening commute, they’ll be weakening," Dixon said.
Cooler air arrives Tuesday night, which means temperatures will bottom out in the 30s and low-40s by dawn on Wednesday.
Wednesday and Thursday look to be pleasant days with sunshine.
"Behind the front, brighter/drier weather is on tap for [Wednesday] and Thursday," Dixon said. "Highs both days should be in the 50s."
A breeze may gust between 20 and 30 mph. Lows may range between 25 and 35 degrees.
The state may end the week on a wet note.
"Friday ‘day’ looks to be dry, with highs in the 60s," Dixon said. "By the evening and into the overnight hours, rain becomes likely."
As far as the weekend goes, there may be some lingering rain Saturday morning, but the rest of the day appears to be dry.
"Sunday, another round of rain is likely from the afternoon into the night," Dixon said.
