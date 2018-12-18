WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - Frontier Airlines will fly out of Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks.
Gov. Dannel Malloy made the announcement on Tuesday during a news conference at the airport.
“Bradley International Airport is a major economic driver for Connecticut and it continues to be a key player in our efforts to grow our economy, boost tourism, and improve our transportation system,” Malloy said. “Frontier Airlines is a welcomed addition to Bradley Airport. This announcement is proof of the airport’s growing strength, and it underscores the importance of continuing efforts to utilize Bradley as a magnet for economic activity.”
Frontier said it is proud to bring its low fares to Hartford.
“Frontier’s new service to Denver will make air travel more accessible and affordable for everyone in the greater Hartford area," said Josh Flyr, Frontier Airlines vice president of network and revenue. "We look forward to making it easier for people to fly, and for people to fly more often.”
Flights from Bradley to Denver will begin on March 28, Malloy said.
One will arrive from Denver at 7 a.m. at arrive at Bradley around 12:50 p.m. It will then depart Bradley at 1:40 p.m. to arrive at Denver International Airport at 4:07 p.m.
More information about bookings and be found at www.flyfrontier.com.
