NORWALK, CT (WFSB) - Frontier Communications Corporation announced on Wednesday that it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
Frontier said it entered into a Restructuring Support Agreement with bondholders.
The company's plan is meant to reduce it's debt by $10 billion.
Frontier said it expects to continue to provide service to its customers without interruption and work with its business partners.
It said it has enough liquidity to meet its ongoing obligations.
“We are pleased that constructive engagement with our bondholders over many months has resulted in a comprehensive recapitalization and restructuring.” said Robert Schriesheim, chairman of the Finance Committee of the Board of Directors. “With a recapitalized balance sheet, we will have the financial flexibility to reposition the company and accelerate its transformation by allocating capital resources and adding talent to enhance our service offerings to our customers while optimizing value for our stakeholders. Under the RSA, our trade vendors will be paid for goods and services provided both before and after the filing date.”
Along with the restructuring, Frontier received commitments for $460 million in debtor-in-possession, or DIP, financing. Following court approval, the company’s liquidity will total over $1.1 billion comprising the DIP financing and the company’s more than $700 million cash on hand. The liquidity, combined with cash flow generated by the company’s ongoing operations, is expected to be available and sufficient to meet Frontier’s operational and restructuring needs. The DIP financing agreement provides for the additional financing to convert to a revolving exit facility upon emergence.
In addition, the company intends to proceed with the sale of its Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Montana operations and assets to Northwest Fiber for $1.352 billion in cash, subject to certain closing adjustments, on or around April 30, 2020, and will seek court approval to complete the transaction on an expedited basis.
(1) comment
Their service is sooo bad, this is not hard to understand
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.