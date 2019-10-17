OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) - Frontier phone service is out in Old Saybrook, according to police.
Police reported that service has been out since 3 a.m. on Thursday and was the result of Wednesday night's storm.
"Frontier is experiencing an unprecedented event at their central switching office in Old Saybrook caused by last night’s storm," police posted to social medial. "We will have added staff to our day shift to expand our patrol services."
They reported that Frontier is actively working on the issue and will have service restored as soon as possible.
