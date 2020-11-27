(WFSB) – It’s the day after Thanksgiving and frontline workers are back at it, administering thousands of coronavirus tests.
There were long lines, which is nothing new.
Channel 3 was able to get the perspective of the frontline workers. Once they clock in, their day is non-stop and on Friday, they were being thanked.
“I’m always on my feet, running around like my head is cut off,” said Melayzia River, Hartford HealthCare Site Manager.
Drone 3 was above the lines at a Hartford Healthcare testing side in Newington.
Joe Thomas coordinates the traffic, while Melayzia Rivera is responsible for keeping the entire testing process running smoothly.
Nobody has ever gone through this before, so every day, we learn something new that will help the process a little better, said Joe Thomas, LAZ Parking Co.
As demand for testing increases, the toll it takes on frontline workers also spikes.
“It is tiring because of what it stands for and because of what it’s for, time goes by quick,” Thomas said.
Hundreds, sometimes thousands file through each day and wait times can extend for hours.
“I know they have jobs to go to and stuff. It’s not five minutes, you’ll be waiting here fore hours,” Rivera said.
For some, patience wears thin.
“You have to make their day a little happier, ensuring them that they’ll get through,” Rivera said.
During this season of giving thanks, Senator Richard Blumenthal is giving these workers the recognition they deserve.
“They are here from 8 in the morning to 4 in the afternoon, every day, even on holidays,” Blumenthal said.
Nancy Mercado was in line. She’s having surgery soon and testing is mandatory. She understands the stresses the frontline workers are under.
“They’re doing a great job and they’re right there for us,” Mercado said.
Channel 3 asked if the workers ever worry about coming into contact with so many people who may or many not have the virus, but they say they’re protected and do everything they can to stay safe.
This is a very tough job and the call is out for workers to do anything from managing the lines to getting people registered to even administering the tests.
If you’re interested in signing up, click here.
