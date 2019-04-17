(WFSB) -- Frozen ground tuna sold in Connecticut is being recalled after being linked to a salmonella outbreak.
It was produced by the Jensen Tuna company.
The product was individually packaged in 1-pound bags and sold in 20-pound boxes.
Thirteen illnesses have been reported between January and last month, including one in Connecticut.
The government says that before ordering or buying tuna, consumers should ask where it came from.
To read more about the warning, click here.
