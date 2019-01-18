Frozen pipes a concern for homeowners as temps drop

Following Winter Storm Yoshi this weekend, Monday is forecasted to see a drop in temperatures meaning for frozen pipes in homes and businesses.
Channel 3 spoke with a plumber who said he receives numerous calls this time of year for frozen or burst pipes.
John Doyle, owner of John Doyle Plumbing Services said there are things homeowners and business owners can do to ensure they do not fall victim to a pipe burst.
Doyle recommends maintaining your home or business’s fuel source and supply is the most important thing one can do to prevent pipe burst.
“One thing you should do is always try to maintain whatever your fuel source is,” said Doyle. “Whether it be oil, propane, those are the ones you have to call and fill up.”
Doyle said some homes have a “smart” oil gauge, which allow homeowners to check their oil level remotely in time for a delivery.
“All in all, the whole install is definitely under $500,” said Doyle.
“Which is well worth it because the service call for a frozen pipe can be almost triple that.”
Doyle recommends disconnecting any outdoor faucets and keep temperatures above the upper 50s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.